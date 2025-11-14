King Charles' birthday gets celebrated in style at Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales

Britain's King Charles leaves after joining a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle's 200th anniversary and the King's birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles’ birthday has just kicked off with a bang, and has come in the form of a special treat that he’s just celebrated at the Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales.

A video from that moment, filled with birthday wishes and people singing Happy Birthday around the King has also been shared by Buckingham Palace, on their official Instagram account.

Britain's King Charles holds a knife to cut a cake in the shape of the castle as he joins a celebratory reception marking Cyfarthfa Castle's 200th anniversary and the King's birthday in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Kin Cheung/Pool via REUTERS

The event was a celebratory reception and his cake this year was a recreation of the castle itself.

According to Express UK, once King Charles held up the knife to cut into his cake he could be heard saying “I don’t want to ruin it,” to which he received encouragement from both the attendees and Queen Camilla.

In the end he wound up cutting into the cake with both hands on his knife, and sunk it into one of the turrets.

