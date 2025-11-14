Meghan Markle shares true feelings after receiving exciting news

Meghan Markle has shared her true feelings after she received exciting news from her closest friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Kelly took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby boy.

The Alliance of Moms co-founder shared a photo of her saying “Sometimes… just sometimes… when you let light in through the broken pieces of your heart, love grows.

“Baby boy coming this Spring.”

She continued, “The path here wasn’t easy, and yet love kept showing up in the smallest signs, the quietest moments, the light that refused to fade. This little soul is already so loved, a reminder that joy and grief can exist together… and that hope has a way of finding us again.”

McKee Zajfen posed with her hands on her belly and gave photo credit to her daughter, Lily.

Fans and friends expressed their true feelings for Zajfen after she announced the big news.

Jennifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling and Meghan Markle also sent love to Kelly McKee Zajfen by pressing the heart button.

McKee Zajfen has been outspoken about her friendship with Meghan.

In September, during an Instagram Q&A, she named Meghan one of her favorite accounts to follow, as well as one of her favorite people.

"I've actually known her for almost 20 years?" McKee Zajfen wrote. "She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human."

"She's been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much," she added.

In March, Zajfen took to Instagram and shared a photo with Meghan from her show, saying “It’s here!!! Feeling so grateful to have been a part of “With Love, Megan” and even more grateful to witness my best friend shine so brightly.

“Meghan, you are pure magic and so full of love in everything you do—hosting, nurturing, creating joy. It all pours out of you so effortlessly, so beautifully, and not just on the show but every single day.”