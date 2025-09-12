King Charles finally getting closer to Prince Archie, Prince Lilibet: Inside the

Prince Harry’s offering King Charles something he ‘can’t refuse?

It appears King Charles is finally one step closer to meeting his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

News of this has been shared by an Inside source close to the Daily Mail.

Per their findings, the desire was also what fueled the reunion to a great degree. Regarding this the source said, “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull.”

“He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them,” they admitted too.

What is also pertinent to mention is that “it’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions.”

That is precisely why “he wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK. It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”

But “here are all sorts of obstacles to that happening again because of Harry’s insistence that they have guaranteed armed police protection.”

“But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter,” they concluded by saying.