King Charles 'desperate' plan for Archie, Lilibet exposed: 'time is precious'

King Charles 'desperate' plan for Archie, Lilibet exposed

A royal expert has revealed King Charles big plan for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet following the monarch's meeting with son Prince Harry.

The monarch next plan has been disclosed by royal expert Rob Shuter.

The insider tells Rob’s ShuterScoop that King Charles planning the next step — a Zoom call with Meghan and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

The place source claims, “It’s been more than three years since he’s seen them properly.

“The King desperately wants to be a grandfather. He knows time is precious, and this is his chance to reconnect.”

The monarch last saw his California-based grandchildren during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 — and has only met Lilibet once.

The insider said, “He lights up when he talks about them. He wants them to know their grandfather before it’s too late.”

The Zoom is being set up with Prince Harry directly, but Meghan’s participation is uncertain.

The source claims whether Meghan joins is up to the duchess.

“This is less about politics and more about family.”

The fresh claims came after Prince Harry met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on Wednesday.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.