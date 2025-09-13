Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source

Julianne Moore is opening up about the secret to her decades-long marriage to filmmaker Bart Freundlich.

Speaking with People, the Oscar-winning actress said that the key to their relationship has been a simple but powerful principle: enjoying one another’s company.

“I think you have to enjoy being together,” Moore explained. “If you don’t want to be with someone, you won’t spend time with them, you won’t invest in them and their lives. Building a life together is a big thing.”

According to the outlet, Moore added that maintaining a strong partnership takes time and teamwork, particularly when raising children.

“Children are a big part of that too,” she said. “You’re both invested in these other human beings and you’re growing and developing them together. But it is just about being together and working as a team.”

The couple first met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which Moore starred in and Freundlich directed.

They welcomed their son Caleb in 1997 and daughter Liv in 2002 before marrying in an intimate New York City ceremony in 2003, with their children in attendance.

Now celebrating 22 years of marriage, Moore recently marked the milestone with an Instagram post sharing throwback wedding photos.

“Happy anniversary baby. 22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple,” she joked in the caption.

Moore, who is also partnering with Lilly on its new Brain Health Matters campaign, said her marriage continues to thrive because of shared time, mutual investment, and teamwork, values she and Freundlich have embraced for nearly three decades.