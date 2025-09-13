 
Geo News

Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source

Julianne Moore says the secret to her 22-year marriage with director Bart Freundlich is simply 'enjoying being together' and building a life as a team

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source
Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source

Julianne Moore is opening up about the secret to her decades-long marriage to filmmaker Bart Freundlich.

Speaking with People, the Oscar-winning actress said that the key to their relationship has been a simple but powerful principle: enjoying one another’s company.

“I think you have to enjoy being together,” Moore explained. “If you don’t want to be with someone, you won’t spend time with them, you won’t invest in them and their lives. Building a life together is a big thing.”

According to the outlet, Moore added that maintaining a strong partnership takes time and teamwork, particularly when raising children. 

“Children are a big part of that too,” she said. “You’re both invested in these other human beings and you’re growing and developing them together. But it is just about being together and working as a team.”

The couple first met in 1996 on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints, which Moore starred in and Freundlich directed. 

They welcomed their son Caleb in 1997 and daughter Liv in 2002 before marrying in an intimate New York City ceremony in 2003, with their children in attendance.

Now celebrating 22 years of marriage, Moore recently marked the milestone with an Instagram post sharing throwback wedding photos.

“Happy anniversary baby. 22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple,” she joked in the caption.

Moore, who is also partnering with Lilly on its new Brain Health Matters campaign, said her marriage continues to thrive because of shared time, mutual investment, and teamwork, values she and Freundlich have embraced for nearly three decades.

Michael Douglas lifts the curtain on first weird meeting with Drew Barrymore video
Michael Douglas lifts the curtain on first weird meeting with Drew Barrymore
Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment after being axed from 'Emmerdale'
Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment after being axed from 'Emmerdale'
Garrett Wareing teases exciting details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'
Garrett Wareing teases exciting details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'
Katie Price's beau JJ Slater spills beans on their relationship: Report
Katie Price's beau JJ Slater spills beans on their relationship: Report
Sir Elton John ready to step in Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz drama: Source
Sir Elton John ready to step in Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz drama: Source
Jennifer Aniston to take major step towards motherhood with beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston to take major step towards motherhood with beau Jim Curtis
George Clooney gets honest about his social media use
George Clooney gets honest about his social media use
Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source
Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source