 
Geo News

Ariana Grande to fans outcry: 'I'm fighting, don't worry'

Ariana Grande addresses the frustration of fans in a social media post

By
Web Desk
|

September 13, 2025

Ariana Grande shares special message to fans on social media
Ariana Grande shares special message to fans on social media

Fans are frustrated as resellers are buying tickets to Ariana Grande's forthcoming tour quickly and reselling them at a steep price.

So, the pop icon on her Instagram Story shares a message, addressing them, that she is actively working on a solution with her team to discourage scalpers.

“i've been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. i hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs," she pens.

Ariana Grande to fans outcry: Im fighting, dont worry

On the other hand, Ariana's upcoming tour, which is happening after more than five years, is attracting massive demand, as Brooklyn, Boston, and Montreal shows have been sold out in under an hour.

To meet the demand, at least six dates have been added, taking the total to 33, per Ticketmaster.

Contrary to this response, Ariana had shared a while ago that her focus in the near future would be away from music and more on acting.

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," she previously told Variety.

She continued, "I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. But music will always be a part of my life."

However, since her interview, an entirely different picture has emerged. Not only is Ariana set to go on tour next year, but also this year, she released her album, Eternal Sunshine.

Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment after being axed from 'Emmerdale'
Daisy Campbell shares her disappointment after being axed from 'Emmerdale'
Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source
Julianne Moore breaks silence on her marriage to Bart Freundlich: Source
Garrett Wareing teases exciting details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'
Garrett Wareing teases exciting details about 'Ransom Canyon Season 2'
Katie Price's beau JJ Slater spills beans on their relationship: Report
Katie Price's beau JJ Slater spills beans on their relationship: Report
Sir Elton John ready to step in Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz drama: Source
Sir Elton John ready to step in Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz drama: Source
Jennifer Aniston to take major step towards motherhood with beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston to take major step towards motherhood with beau Jim Curtis
George Clooney gets honest about his social media use
George Clooney gets honest about his social media use
Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source
Emma Heming completely devoted to Bruce Willis as he nears his end: Source