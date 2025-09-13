Ariana Grande to fans outcry: 'I'm fighting, don't worry'

Ariana Grande shares special message to fans on social media

Fans are frustrated as resellers are buying tickets to Ariana Grande's forthcoming tour quickly and reselling them at a steep price.



So, the pop icon on her Instagram Story shares a message, addressing them, that she is actively working on a solution with her team to discourage scalpers.

“i've been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. i hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs," she pens.

On the other hand, Ariana's upcoming tour, which is happening after more than five years, is attracting massive demand, as Brooklyn, Boston, and Montreal shows have been sold out in under an hour.

To meet the demand, at least six dates have been added, taking the total to 33, per Ticketmaster.

Contrary to this response, Ariana had shared a while ago that her focus in the near future would be away from music and more on acting.

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," she previously told Variety.

She continued, "I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. But music will always be a part of my life."

However, since her interview, an entirely different picture has emerged. Not only is Ariana set to go on tour next year, but also this year, she released her album, Eternal Sunshine.