'Parks & Recreation' star gets honest about movies and stand-ups

'Parks & Recreation' star on doing films and stand-ups

Aziz Ansari, who starred as Tom Haverford in Parks & Recreation, is working on both films and his stand-up in his career.



This dual work, the star reveals in an interview with Collider, has become part of his life. "Yeah. I was touring earlier this year, and I took a break to do the work for Good Fortune, and then I'm going to go back on the road. I love it. It's so fun. It's fun to be out there."

He continues, "I love movies, but it's a long, long time. Like, I'm sitting here talking about Good Fortune, and I've got two other scripts that I've written."

The 42-year-old shares, "I was writing something the other day that I'm so excited about, but it'll probably be at least, like, two years before an audience sees someone say that joke and I get to hear a response."

"Whereas with stand-up, I could write down something in my notebook today and go out tonight. It's so immediate. They're both very fun for different reasons. It's nice. I like having both things in my life," Aziz concludes.

Apart from him, The Good Fortune stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. The film will hit cinemas on Oct 17.