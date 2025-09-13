'Task' star Mark Ruffalo reveals what he learned from real FBI agent

Mark Ruffalo consulted real FBI agent to prepare for 'Task' role

Mark Ruffalo is sharing what he learnt about the FBI from hanging out with a real FBI agent to prepare for his role in HBO series Task.

Mark plays FBI agent Tom Brandis in the upcoming show. To prepare for his role, he consulted with real-life retired FBI special agent Scott Duffey.

"I learned that the best FBI agents have a lot of empathy," he told People.

The show follows Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey as Robbie, a father-of-two who turns to a life of crime to provide for his family.

"I’m going to take their money so we can have a better life," he tells his partner in the trailer. However, his family falls apart when she blames him for ruining things and leaves.

"Even if I wanted to go home, I don’t know the way no more," Robbie confesses.

"Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man," the synopsis of the limited series reads.

Alongside Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelfrey, Task also stars Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio and Phoebe Fox.