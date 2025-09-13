'The Office' star Rainn Wilson shares honest take on scrapped Dwight spin off

'The Office' star Rainn Wilson on cancelled Dwight spin off

The Office star Rainn Wilson thinks his proposed Dwight Schrute spin-off of the show would’ve been a hit had it not been cancelled.

As The Office has finally got its spin-off in The Paper, Rain thinks the spin-off he suggested, titled The Farm would've made a billion dollars for NBC.

Speaking on the The Last Laugh podcast, he said, "NBC at that time had a new regime that came in and they wanted to do big, bright, flashy, splashy shows that were multi-cams and going back to kind of thing."

He explained, "And they were just not interested at all in spinoffs at the time. Had they taken The Farm, they'd probably have another billion dollars in the bank.”

Rainn’s portrayal of uptight character Dwight in The Office is so beloved that fans often call him by that name when they see him. The show ran from 2005 to 2013.

The same year, The Farm was proposed but didn’t happen. Rainn still believes it would’ve been a “solid” comedy.

"Even now, all the people that have seen The Office 20 times, they’re going to watch at least once or twice," Rainn Wilson explained. "Would it have been as good as The Office? No. No way. Not even close."