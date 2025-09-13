Major update on 'The Boys: Mexico' spinoff

Eric Kripke shares big update on spinoff 'The Boys: Mexico'

As The Boys: Mexico is in work, Eric Kripke, who is the creator of the show, shares an update on the spinoff.



In a chat with Collider, he shares, “The pilot of [The] Boys: Mexico is being developed right now. It’s very cool. I mean, who knows — obviously you never know, but I can say that the world itself meets the standard of all of our spin-offs."

He continues, "It’s our world but a totally different tone, and it’s super fun. Gael and Diego are executive producers, which is amazing and [they] really engaged with it, so — short answer is we’ll see, but I think the script is good.”

The series plot details meanwhile have been kept under wraps. Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script while Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal serve as executive producers.

In the meantime, the shooting on the final season of The Boys has been finished.

Taking to Instagram, Eric said, “This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude."

He continued, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

“You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them."

"To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap,” Eric concluded.

The Boys is set to arrive on Prime Video in 2026.