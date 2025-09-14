King Charles, Prince Harry reunion reopens Prince William's old wounds

King Charles' reunion with Harry tests William’s emotional distance

Prince William had reportedly come to terms with his broken relationship with Prince Harry, however, the Duke’s recent reunion with King Charles has reopened his old wounds.

Sources have claimed that the Prince of Wales had gone through all the stages of grief after their falling out with the Duke of Sussex.

At one point, William even lost his appetite and cried before Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, per Daily Mail.

Over time, he grew angry, then emotionally shut the situation down and moved on, with one source saying Harry had become a “non-person” to him.

"Originally went through all the stages of grief over his brother. When they first fell out, he went to Balmoral and went off his food,” the insider said.

They added, "Just before the Oprah chat screened, he wept. Then he turned to anger and when that stage was over, he simply compartmentalised it all and moved on.

"William had got to the stage where Harry was a ‘non-person’, he had fallen so far beneath his radar as to have disappeared from his mind altogether.

"He never expected to be regularly in the same postcode as his brother again, like he was last week.”

Another insider shared, "For some time now, William’s anger had cooled to the point of indifference over his brother, which was healthy for his mental wellbeing."

"Now Harry is back – back in the UK, back at Clarence House, back in touch with his father and back into the subject line of emails," they added.