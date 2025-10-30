Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge on two major conditions

Prince Andrew is said to be "determined to cling on" at the Royal Lodge.

After announcing the exit from his royal title, Andrew has come under fire again for his tenancy of the royal mansion.

Now, insiders have suggested that there are two conditions that will convince disgraced Prince to vacate the property.

As per Mirror, the Mail's Richard Eden has shared the words of the source, which he described as "highly informed source."

An insider told Richard, "His only identity comes from his status" and to Andrew his status is linked to his continued hold of the Berkshire mansion.

However, Richard said that there are only two things that could make him leave the place, stating it as "stick or the carrot."

"Money. You'll need to pay him to go away...and pay him not to talk," the source said of the first. Adding further that other would involve pressure concerning his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal status.

"Pressure on his children. He's always been transparent about his ambitions for his daughters," the source said.

They added, "If you want to make sure your daughters are OK and are invited to Sandringham, and that they remain princesses, then you'd better [go] quietly."

The calls for him to step down from the residence comes after Prince Andrew announced that he won't be using his royal title and honour anymore as the accusations against him has become distraction for the royal family.