Prince Harry shares inside story of King Charles meeting with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has apparently shared the inside story of his meeting with father King Charles with his wife Meghan Markle as the duke has returned to US.

Meghan took to As Ever Instagram handle and shared a photo where the duchess can be seen pouring two glasses of her brand's rose wine in the garden.

She captioned the post which reads: "When your beau is back in town..."

Royal fans are speculating that being husband, Prince Harry has apprised Meghan about the meeting with King Charles.

Prince Harry reunited with his family in California after a week away from them.

He visited Britain for a charity awards and then made a surprise visit to Ukraine with team of his Invictus Games Foundation.

In Britain, Harry also held a crucial meeting with his father King Charles.

Harry met his father King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London on last Wednesday, ending a 19-month-long estrangement after the prince appealed for reconciliation earlier this year.

Harry, who cut ties with the royal family in 2020, met the king for a private tea, according to a source close to the royals -- their first time meeting since February 2024.

The short meeting ended months of speculation about whether a reunion was on the cards, which reached a head when Charles flew back from Scotland on Wednesday and arrived in London.

Charles younger son said he was hoping for "reconciliation" as he did "not know how much longer my father has".