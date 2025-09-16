'King Harry': IGF celebrates Duke of Sussex's 41st birthday

Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) on Monday celebrated its founder and patron Prince Harry’s birthday.

Taking to social media handles, the charity shared lovely photos of the duke with a heartfelt message.

It said, “Today, we celebrate the 41st birthday of our Founder and Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

The IGF also heaped praises on Harry, saying: “His vision for the Invictus Games Foundation has grown us into a global movement that champions recovery, resilience and community for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans around the world.”

“Happy Birthday from all of us at the Foundation!”, the message concludes.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Happy Birthday prince Harry! May God always bless and protect you and Duchess Meghan.”

“Happiest of birthdays to Prince Harry!! May God continue to bless and keep your family safe from those who wish harm on them day in day out,” the other prayed.

The third said, “Happy birthday King Harry. I have never seen anything created that is as powerful that fully supports those so much in need mentally and physically. Invictus is truly an inspiration.”

The fourth said, “Happy birthday to the amazing Prince Harry, the founder and great patron of Invictus games. So proud of Harry, he’s the people’s Prince.”