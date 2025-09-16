King Charles used Beatrice, Eugenie to punish Prince Andrew?

King Charles sends message to Prince Andrew: ‘There’s no path back for him’

King Charles made a calculated move to punish his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York through his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The monarch has been accused of making a ruthless move against Andrew by stripping his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, of taxpayer-funded police protection.

The decision, which dates back to 2011, is now said to be a calculated move by Charles to weaken the Duke of York's standing inside the monarch.

An insider told RadarOnline, "Charles was fully aware of the impact. Removing Beatrice and Eugenie's security wasn't just about saving money – it was aimed squarely at Andrew."

"He took it very personally, believing his daughters were being made to suffer for his own actions," they added.

On the other hand, Jennie Bond recalled Andrew being "very upset, affronted, insulted on behalf of his daughters by Charles's decision."

Meanwhile, Baroness Ayesha Hazarika said that it "certainly sent a signal to Andrew and it certainly sent a signal to the wider public that there was definitely a cooling in relations."

However, Prince Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 following being engulfed in controversy when his ties to Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

As King Charles has since tightened restrictions further against Prince Andrew, the source said, "It was a very deliberate step. Andrew has been pushed to the sidelines and stripped of influence."

"Charles is sending an unmistakable message that there is no path back for him," they added.