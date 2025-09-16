 
Prince Harry's been reduced to a ‘big problem' yet again for THIS decision

September 16, 2025

Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles has just been chalked up as ‘bad news’ by an expert who has just clapped back against the Duke.

The expert in question is commentator Richard Eden. The Daily Mail Diary Editor recently sat down on the Palace Confidential program and discussed these thoughts at length.

For those unversed however, this meeting took place during Prince Harry’s visit to the UK where he not only met up with various charities but was able to secure an hour-long meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

Pictures of his entry and visit were also captured by photographers and its believed he shared home pictures and videos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during that time.

However, Mr Eden is of the opinion that Prince Harry is “bad for the Royal Family” as a whole.

He even went as far as to bash his lack of meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton, saying that he’s allegedly attempting to “compete”.

This is what led him to say, “I think Harry and Meghan are bad news.”

Regarding this “we’ve seen time and time again that they can’t be trusted, they exploit their royal connections, and I don’t think it’s being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family,” Mr Eden noted too.

In regards to the allegation of competition, Mr Eden explained it near the end of the chat and said, “This week was full of engagements for William and Catherine and Harry has been competing with that.”

The engagements in question are many, from Prince William’s visit to the Jac Lewis Foundation, to Kate Middleton’s visit to the Sudbury Silk Mills, where “over 300 years of weaving expertise continues to shape British textiles.”

She also went to a family-run Marina Mill in Kent, “where every fabric is hand-drawn, printed and finished with remarkable skill!” too. All in all, her two engagements attempted to celebrate “creativity, skills and community in Suffolk and Kent” according to the royal social media account. 

