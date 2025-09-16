King Charles reminds Prince William he's 'still in charge' amid Harry talks

King Charles fires 'warning shot' at Prince William

King Charles has made it clear to Prince William, the Prince of Wales that he's 'still in charge.'

The King and his eldest son are said to be in a "power struggle" amid Charles' secret meeting with estranged son Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Harry and Charles met in the UK last week, and insiders revealed that William was deliberately excluded from the reconciliation talks.

As per tipsters, the monarch made this move deliberately in order to send a clear message that he's still the one calling shots despite health struggles.

The source told RadarOnline, "Charles wanted to make it absolutely clear that he is still in charge."

They added, "Leaving William out of the talks wasn't an oversight – it was deliberate. Even though he knows one day the crown will pass to his son, Charles is showing that the monarchy is his to run for as long as he reigns."

Notably, the royal commentator Ian Pelham-Turner also noted, "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited. I feel that this was a warning shot across William's bows that Charles is king – not him."

"It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William," the expert added.

While the Prince of Wales is said to have no interest in reconciling with his brother, Prince Harry, the sources revealed that he won't be able to stop the Duke of Sussex and King Charles' reunion.

"The palace wants to control the narrative, and that means making sure William is not calling the shots," the insider said. "Charles is making it plain that his reign will not be dictated by his son's agenda."

Prince Harry and King Charles met at Clarence House in London, marking their first face to face meeting since February 2024.