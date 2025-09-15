Jade Thirlwall shares rare experience of recording 'That's Showbiz Baby'

Jade Thirlwall opens up about inspiration behind 'That's Showbiz Baby'

Jade Thirlwall has opened up the inspiration behind her solo debut album, That's Showbiz Baby.

During an interview with NME, the English sonwriter candidly shared her experience of writing and recording the album.

"I like doing it [talking about her inspiration for songs] at this phase of my career, because I like to show people that I do actually write my own music,” the Secret Love Song singer said.

Referring to her girl’s music band, Little Mix, she continued, "I feel like being in a girl band, you spend years convincing people that you actually are a credible artist."

“Like, to a degree, I’ve definitely got a bit of a chip on my shoulder about feeling like an underdog and having to prove that I’m worthy of a seat at the table," Thirlwall noted.

Revealing that one of the songs, Unconditional, from the album was recorded when her mother was in hospital battling with Lupus, she explained, "It’s about my mum, who’s got lupus – the week that we wrote it, my mum was in hospital, and I was obviously very upset about that.”

"So I went in the studio with [songwriter] Pablo [Bowman] and [producer] Mike [Sabath] and told them what was going on.

Literally, I was in and out of the room, on the phone to the hospital and my brother, and it was all very touch-and-go. So the song is about my undying love for my mum and [how] I wish I could fix it, but I just can’t," Jade Thirlwall concluded.

That's Showbiz Baby, featuring 14 songs, released on September 12, 2025.