'The Batman' director shares sweet words for Colin Farrell

Matt Reeves raves about Colin Farrell as 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell, who surprised many with his portrayal of Gotham's crime mobster Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin.



Now, the Batman's director, Matt Reeves, in an interview with IndieWire, recalls how the star used to send clips of himself in the character to him.

“[Farrell] started sending me when I was in London in prep these little videos he was making of himself, and I was like, who is that? There was such a burning life coming into being, and he’s an incredible actor,” the filmmaker shares.

Meanwhile, Matt teases that he has more ideas for spin-offs on the characters of Batman after The Penguin became a hit. “I totally do, we’ve talked about it."

However, he adds completing The Batman Part II is the priority now. “That’s where the priorities have been. These conversations may or may not… look I’m not in control of DC."

The director continues, "I can only tell you what I’d love to do, and there are things they know we would love to do, and those conversations may begin again when it’s appropriate."

As far as award season is concerned, The Penguin has bagged nine Emmys, with Cristin Milioti winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.