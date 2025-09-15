Lewis Capaldi announces biggest headline tour ever

Lewis Capaldi set to go on biggest headline tour

Lewis Capaldi just announced that he is set to embark on his biggest tour yet.

The Scottish singer will be touring the UK, including coveted slots at net summer’s BST Hyde Park in London and Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Lewis will also perform eight massive outdoor show across the summer of 2026 touching venues in Dublin, Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Belfast, and Manchester before performing shows in Leeds and London, as one of the first acts announced for the new festival in Roundhay Park.

This comes amidst the Survive singer’s latest arena tour, having played two nights in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro over the weekend.

Next, Lewis would be heading out into three sold out gigs at the O2 Arena in London, starting on September 16.

The singer has marked a rather huge comeback this year, making a reappearance during a surprise slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, two years on from when he wasn’t able to finish his set while performing Someone You Loved.

At that time, Lewis Capaldi was facing a serious battle with his mental health as well as Tourette’s syndrome, but after taking a two year break, he returned with new music, a track titled, Survive, which instantly became a chart-topper and granted him his sixth number one single.

Despite this the Bruises hitmaker has not yet announced any plans for an upcoming third album, to follow on from Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, which was released back in 2023.