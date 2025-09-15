Piers Morgan takes fresh dig at Prince Harry

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has taken a fresh dig at Prince Harry after the duke’s remarks related to King Charles.

The duke has declared the "focus really has to be on my dad" in the next 12 months.

The ITV News shared the photo of Prince Harry on X, formerly Twitter and tweeted, “Harry makes King his 'priority' as UK visit passes without a hitch.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan took a dig at the duke, and tweeted “Translation: I need new material for my next book.”

In an interview with the Guardian in Ukraine, Prince Harry also defended his tell-all autobiography "Spare.”

"I don´t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," King Charles younger son told the Guardian newspaper in an interview released on Sunday.

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear," he insisted.

Prince Harry's remarks came days after his crucial meeting with King Charles in London.

Harry met King Charles at his Clarence House residence in London last Wednesday.

The duke had previously voiced hopes for "reconciliation" with the king, as he did "not know how much longer my father has".