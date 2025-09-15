Michelle Keegan returns to film set with major new role

Michelle Keegan has returned to work just months after welcoming her daughter Palma, stepping into the lead role of ITV’s upcoming crime drama The Blame.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted on Sunday filming in Hertford alongside co-star Douglas Booth as the pair shot rain-soaked scenes outside a local newsagents.

Based on Charlotte Langley’s debut novel, The Blame follows DI Crane (Keegan) and DI Radley (Booth) as they investigate the murder of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen.

What begins as a tragic case soon unravels into a web of lies, police corruption and institutional cover-ups.

The six-part series, written by Megan Gallagher (All Her Fault, Wolf), also stars Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty), Joe Armstrong (Fool Me Once), Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom), and Ceallach Spellman (White Lines).

ITV’s Director of Drama Polly Hill described the project as “a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that tackles corruption, exploitation and misogyny.”

Produced by Quay Street Productions, The Blame is set to air later this year, while Keegan will also return to screens in the seventh and final season of her Sky comedy Brassic, premiering September 25.