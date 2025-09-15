Noah Wyle gets real about career resurgence with 'The Pitt' and Emmy win

Noah Wyle opens up about career resurgence and Emmy win for 'The Pitt'

Noah Wyle is enjoying the appreciation coming his way for his role in The Pitt.

Wyle first found success through a similar show, ER, two decades ago. In The Pitt, he plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. The 54-year-old won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy on Sunday, September 14.

Despite his big win, he’s most happy about the appreciation that comes from his kids.

"It's been really beautiful," Wyle told People. "To see my kids be proud of me and to have this be meaningful for them, for me, it has been really amazing."

"You always hope your kids know how hard you work. You always hope your kids know how much of yourself you fit into what you do by example for them," he continued. "This last year, I've really felt that they've been listening and watching and it's been impactful."

The Falling Skies star is dad to Frances Harper, 10, whom with his wife, Sara Wyle, as well as son Owen, 22, and daughter Auden, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Tracy.

Noah Wyle had major competition in the category of lead actor in a drama series from the likes of Adam Scott (Severance), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses).