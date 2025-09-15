Virginia Giuffre's brother breaks his silence amid Epstein email fear

Virginia Giuffre’s brother gives his honest thoughts about Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts has a lot to say about Prince Andrew has just broken his silence about what he wants to happen in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

This admission comes months after Ms Virginia Giuffre took her own life and died by suicide.

For those unversed with her claims against the Duke of York, she claims to have been 17 at the time of meeting Prince Andrew, and ending up sexually abused.

Wile the royal rejects wrongdoings, the duo had reached an out-of-court settlement around 2022, with no admission of liability.

Now, with five months following her passing, her brother appeared on the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, and called for a ‘full investigation’ into the Duke.

“It doesn't matter if it's a Royal Family member or president or prince... every single person deserves to be held to the fullest extent of the law,” he was quoted telling the host.

“Of course he's been stripped of... all of these different things and publicly shamed in certain ways, but that's not enough. The fact that he's still out there, that he's still living in a palace or a castle is not enough.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's time we put every single person, whether you're a royal, Prince Andrew, you need to be fully investigated, and if it is found that you had any participation, you need to be put behind bars for the rest of your life.”