Prince Harry's 'focus' shifts to family member other than Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry has named his primary focus in the coming year, and it's not Meghan, Archie or Lilbet

September 15, 2025

Prince Harry's 'focus' on family member other than Meghan Markle, kids

Prince Harry has revealed which family member he’s going to focus on most in the coming year, and it’s not Meghan Markle or their kids Archie and Lilibet.

It’s his ailing dad, King Charles.

In a new interview after his UK trip and reunion with his dad, Harry said that in the coming year, "the focus really has to be on my dad."

He also showed hope about bringing his kids to the U.K., telling The Guardian, "This week has definitely brought that closer."

Harry last sat down for an intimate interview earlier this year after he lost his High Court appeal in his security battle against the Home Office. The Prince demanded they reinstate government-funded security for him after they downgraded it to a case-by-case basis.

At the time, he was downcast and said he didn’t see how he could bring his kids to the U.K.

"I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done... and I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland," he said.

During the new interview, he also argued that there can be no reconciliation without the truth being accepted.

"You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth," Prince Harry said, while noting that his memoir Spare was him sharing the truth. 

