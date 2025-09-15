 
Prince Harry's thoughts on his kids, being in his 40's and life's biggest joy on his birthday

Here is everything Prince Harry thinks about his life, children as well as his desire to do in the world

Web Desk
September 15, 2025

Prince Harry ended up sharing an entire statement last year, regarding his birthday and his thoughts on being a father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Just last year, on his 40th birthday the prince said, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

According to People magazine he also touched on the impact being a father-of-two has had on his world view and personal desires.

For the Duke of Sussex, “becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

At the time he also signed off with heartstring-tugging comments that read, “The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.”

For those unversed, Prince Archie is the Duke's first-born son, aged 6 and was born on May 6th, 2019. His full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and his birth happened in the UK, at Portland Hospital, London, United Kingdom.

As of his little sister Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, she was born on June 4th, in 2021 and is currently four-years-old. Her birth was in California, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara,

