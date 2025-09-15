Netflix releases 'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' full trailer

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are focusing on Ed Gein, the butcher of Plainfield, this time in Netflix's Monster series.



As the streamer debuts the official trailer, it shows Charlie Hunnam in the lead role, determined to terrify the viewers with its cold-blooded killings.

The star, in an earlier interview with Variety, opens up about his views on the notorious murderer he portrays.

"I had the nightmares before I started,” he tells the outlet. “Once I got into it, it was a little easier."

He continues, "But I, for a second, thought maybe I’d made a horrible mistake when I started doing my research and realizing just how despicable some of the stuff he did was."

"But you know, we tell a very, sort of, varied version, like an all encompassing version of who he was," Charlie notes.

"So the gruesomeness, but there's also a little bit of, I don't want to say tenderness, but you see the human in him.”

“He’s one of the more gentle monsters,” the actor concludes. “Monstrous no doubt, but he has his gentle side to him.”

In addition, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall and Robin Weigert will also star in the show.

Monster will land on Netflix on Oct 3.