Stephen Colbert gets honest about aftermath of 'The Late Show' cancellation

Stephen Colbert reveals thoughts about the 'The Late Show' cancellation

Stephen Colbert has opened up about his thought process amid The Late Show cancellation.

Colbert spoke about the matter after winning an Emmy for his show. In the press room at the event, he said, "I love what we do, and I want to go to work on Tuesday and for the next nine months with these people and work hard to have fun."

"We do the show with each other, we do the show for each other every day. And I have the privilege and responsibility of that day to share with the audience what we did. And I love it," he continued, per People.

"And I know it's coming to the end in May, but I'm going to savor every day of it. I want to land this plane. Absolutely beautiful. And I got nothing else on my mind," he added.

At the Emmys, Colbert and The Late Show team received the award for Outstanding Talk Series.

The show was cancelled after 10 seasons by CBS, and they received backlash online for the move. Fans believe the cancellation happened due to Stephen Colbert’s criticism of POTUS amid a merger between CBS parent company Paramount and Skydance, which required approval from the Trump administration.