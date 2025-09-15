Charlie Sheen's shocking move for 'closure' comes to light

Charlie Sheen, known for his turbulent past, hoped to release a Netflix docuseries to confront his wild years, but his father, Martin Sheen, refused to appear in it.

According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor has denied being part of a docuseries related to son Charlie’s partying life and journey to sobriety because he is still giving a hard time to his loved ones.

The insider told the outlet that Charlie is sharing his troubled past in the film because he is “desperate for closure.”

Per a source, Martin stayed away from the two-part documentary because he feared it would be filled with people raving about Charlie, even witnessing his self-destructive behaviour in the past.

"Charlie feels terrible over what he put his father through. He has so much guilt, and he still gets teary thinking about it,” the insider shared.

"Martin's not too keen on Charlie laying it all out in vivid detail about his past addiction to drugs and prostitutes. He loves his son dearly but disagrees with him. To Martin, this is a private family matter,” the source said.

Notably, in the self-titled docuseries, Charlie Sheen, he also quips, "I can't imagine being my dad. I really hurt the people I love."

It is pertinent to mention that Charlie's two-part documentary was released on September 10 on Netflix.