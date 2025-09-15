Selena Gomez shares sweet post Emmys surprise from Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reveals romantic surprise Benny Blanco gave after Emmys

Selena Gomez has shared sweet photos from a surprise her fiancé, Benny Blanco, prepared for her.

Gomez and Blanco attended the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14.

When the Only Murders in the Building star, 33, got home, she was surprised to see a candle-lit romantic scene prepared for her.

Taking to Instagram, Gomez shared photos of the romantic scene. She was clad in a gray Louis Vuitton gown and stood with her hands raised in front of a pool lined with candles.

"Grateful for all these people forever and always. Came home to a surprise my baby put together," Gomez wrote in the caption.

"I win an award every night (you)," commented Blanco.

The star’s show OMITB received seven nominations this year. Gomez was seen sitting with her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short at the ceremony.

This comes as the loved-up couple are rumored to be getting married soon, having celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties in August.

Gomez was first linked with her I Can’t Get Enough collaborator in 2023. She confirmed the relationship in December the same year with Instagram comments. Benny Blanco popped the question a year later in December 2024.