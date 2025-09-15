John Legend's daughter Esti declares her love for him

John Legend melts over daughter Esti's admiration for him

John Legend had his daughter Esti cheering him on as she watched him perform on TV.

On Sunday, September 14, the Grammy-winning singer posted a video of his two-year-old daughter, Esti, watching him perform on Glory at the Grace for the World concert.

In the video, Legend’s daughter can be seen clapping her hands and cheering, “That’s my Daddy, I love my daddy.”

She then began jumping on the couch and repeated, “I love my daddy, I love my daddy.” The Get Lifted crooner’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was also heard off camera saying, “get it, Wren,” “get it, Miles," go John!” as the boys nodded their heads and clapped along to the track.

Legend also added a caption under his post that read, “Esti loves her daddy.”

The Grace for the World concert, which was organised in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square on September 13, was a free event which featured artists, including Karol G, Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams, and Jennifer Hudson.

It is pertinent to mention that this came after Teigen shared that her four children, Luna Simone, 9, Esti Maxine, 2, Wren Alexander, 2, and Miles, 7, were returning to school after a long summer break.