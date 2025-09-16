'Batman' director recalls top star reaction to sequel script

Director on Robert Pattinson's reaction to 'Batman 2' script

At last, the script of The Batman: Part II has been finished. But in director Matt Reeves's view, getting Robert Pattinson's nod to the story was important.



Much to his delight, the star's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, as the filmmaker recalls in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“He's Batman, so if he doesn't like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for Bruce has never been done before in this way," he continues.

The director adds, “And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

"And of course, I'm nervous every time anyone reads it because we put all this passion into it but you hope people connect to what you're trying to do,” he notes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt also shares that, “The idea of trying to protect the secrets of the movie is super important because it's a mystery. That would be an extra level of heartbreak if that part of it started getting out."

“You wanna keep the surprise so the fans can have the fun experience that I always love going to the movies, which was to go and be surprised,” he concludes.

The Batman Part II bows out in cinemas on October 1, 2027.