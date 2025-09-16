 
Karla Sofía Gascón works on new movie in Italy

Karla Sofía Gascón says she is having a 'wonderful' experience working on new film

September 16, 2025

Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of Emilia Perez, is working on her new film in Rome, titled School Seduction.

Though details about the star’s role have been kept under wraps, the actress in a statement says, “I’m very happy to be part of Carlo’s film and to be working in Italy. I’ve been in Rome for a few days now and I’m having a wonderful experience in a role that’s truly new to me.”

Moreover, the film is an Italian comedy which is directed by Carlo Verdone, and it is set to release on Paramount+ next year, as Aurelio and Luigi De Laurentiis, meanwhile, are producing the movie.

In addition, Vittoria Puccini and Lino Guanciale also starred in the movie whose story is about a love coach who helps people navigate the complexities of romance in the digital age."

Its logline read, “In an era where falling in love, cheating, making up and breaking up can all happen even through artificial intelligence, six characters — bound by insecurities and emotional fragilities — turn to a love coach to help interpret and guide their lives.

"Some are searching for love, some are trying to save it and others can’t stop questioning the past," it adds.

