‘Tense, difficult, formal, and fraught' row erupts between Prince William, King Charles

Prince William faces a ‘tense, difficult, formal, and fraught’ rift of his own with King Charles

It appears Prince William is now the one member of the Firm that completely rejects any chance at reconciliation with Prince Harry.

This claim has been made by a well placed insider, and they spoke to The Royalist when getting honest.

According to the Daily Beast, Prince Harry’s decision to extend an olive branch and request peace talks did not sit well with his older brother. Even when he came to the UK for a 4-day tour to various charities he did not meet his older brother, despite having had an hour-long tea with King Charles.

This has led many insiders, commentators and experts to come out with their own takes or bombshells.

However the most recent comes from an insider who was quoted saying, “Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father's rank, and he respects his father's right to make his own decisions, and he won't make a fuss if it happens. But he thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea.”

Its also pertinent to mention that the situation among the heir and his father have gotten to a point where things appear so “tense, difficult, formal, and fraught” that their communications go through official channels only.

This claim also echoes similar sentiments to something shared by author Tom Skyes.

An an earlier piece he laid out some major points of contention and said, “William thinks Charles’ monarchy has failed to modernize.”

Whereas “Charles, meanwhile, believes William shirks the most basic element of the job—appearing, in person, across the country, rain or shine—and that his prioritization of family life over duty is inappropriate.”