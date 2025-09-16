'Resentful' Prince William, Kate Middleton's ask for ‘time'

Prince William, Kate Middleton suffer extreme breach of trust

Prince William’s reportedly taken Prince Harry’s past memoir comments, as well as explosive interviews to heart, so much so that new insiders claim emotions will take a while to heal.

The sources in question recently sat with Us Weekly and discussed a possible reason why Prince William did not meet with Prince Harry while he was in the UK for his charity efforts, and his meeting with King Charles.

For those unversed, the meeting in question was held in Clarence House and went on for about one hour. Videos and pictures of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were shared during Prince Harry’s time with his father, its also been claimed.

However, where Prince William, and even his wife are concerned, the insider admits, “There is still ongoing tension with William and Kate.”

“They are deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles, which they perceive as breaches of trust that require significant time to heal from, which is why they aren’t there yet,” they also went as far as to add.

And that is why “there has also been no direct communication between aides like there has been with Charles. William and Kate haven’t initiated or responded to outreach from Harry at all. They do need more time.”

The same source also warned of the long-term consequences given that “There’s emotional distance between the three of them.” Including “lingering resentments of past conflicts”.

What is pertinent to mention is that they are “including Harry’s comments about Kate in his book” because they particularly “left William guarded and needing more time to process before a face-to-face with Harry,” the source said in their concluding remarks.

For those unversed, the revelations in the memoir were including but not limited to the lip gloss incident, the forced competition between Kate and Meghan, as well as the ‘baby brain’ comment which was made during the Sussex’s pregnancy with Prince Archie.

Other incidents that were pointed out included the flower girl issue where Meghan ended up “sobbing on the floor” and left Kate to bring flowers and an apology card the next day.