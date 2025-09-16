Prince Harry fuels brother William's anger

Prince Harry has apparently fueled his elder brother and heir to throne Prince William’s anger with his latest move in UK, a royal insider has claimed.

Speaking to the Radar Online, a royal insider has shared Prince William’s true feelings over Harry’s recent visit to UK with security and cameras.

The royal source said, "Harry arrived flanked by security and cameras, giving the impression of a staged royal tour. That only fuels William's anger, as he sees it as undermining the monarchy."

About the Prince of Wales future plans against Harry, the palace insider claimed: "William has the nuclear option – he could strip Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles, or even push to remove the dukedom.

“There's precedent for it, and it would make clear they're outside the institution."

It comes days after Prince Harry held a crucial meeting with King Charles in hopes of reconciliation, however, Prince William avoided any contact with the Duke.

The one long-time royal watcher tells the Radar Online: "Harry may hope to reunite with his family, but it won't happen while William is in charge.”

“William views him as someone who walked away from duty, and for him, protecting the monarchy comes first – Harry has put himself on the wrong side of that," the insider said.