Ukraine insider gets honest about Prince Harry's trip

How Prince Harry changed the ‘aura in the room’ comes into view

An insider has just come forward to reveal how Prince Harry was welcomed in Ukraine during his trip following the 4-day charity tour of the UK.

The insider in question is the international community manager for the Invictus Games Foundation.

Josh Boggi, the manager spoke to People magazine about what the people felt during his trip to the warzone.

He started right off the bat and said, “There was a sense of excitement for the fact he was there in Kyiv and showing his support for the veterans.”

Because Prince Harry “is adored — not just by Ukrainians but all the military from all the Invictus nations around the world.”

For those unversed with the purpose of the Duke’s visit, he went alongside representatives for the Invictus Games and pledged his support for all wounded soldiers and fighters.

“You could feel the aura in the room when he walked in. He was hugging the veterans, and they were hugging him back. He was in his absolute element in that room,” Mr Boggi also recounts.

However, for the manager in particular, “The big takeaway for me was seeing these guys and girls who have been through hell and back and living with their injuries and disabilities and seeing the smiles on their faces when the duke walked in.”

Because Prince Harry “would try and give time to everyone and see how they are getting on in their recovery journeys,” he said in his concluding remarks.