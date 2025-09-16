Buckingham Palace announces royal family's gathering to remember Duchess of Kent

Buckingham Palace announces royal family gathering to remember Duchess of Kent

Buckingham Palace has announced a royal family gathering at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of Duchess of Kent Katharine.

Palace had confirmed the death of the Duchess of Kent on September 5.

She passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

The funeral of the Duchess of Kent takes place today at Westminster Cathedral.

Now, the palace has announced, “Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the funeral of the Duchess.

In 1961, the Duchess married the Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren.

Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, she became a working member of the Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

For the last three decades of her life, the Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working member of the royal family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector.