Queen Camilla recovering from acute sinusitis, palace confirms

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Camilla is recovering from acute sinusitis and she will not attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent due to her illness.

The Palace announced, “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace announcement.

She further tweeted, “It’s understood HM hopes to have recovered sufficiently to attend all elements of the State Visit and this week’s other engagements.”

The Duke of Kent has been informed, and fully understands the Queen’s decision. “She is currently resting at Windsor,” it added.

Earlier, Palace announced a royal family gathering at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of Duchess of Kent Katharine.

Palace had confirmed the death of the Duchess of Kent on September 5.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” it had said and added “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."