King Charles remembers the Duchess of Kent's moment of compassion

King Charles remembers the moment the Duchess of Kent showcased pure compassion for a sportswoman

King Charles’ official social media account has just shared a rare video looking back at the life, work and moments of compassion showcased by the late Duchess of Kent, days after her passing.

The Duchess, known to the oldest living royal member of the Firm, after the Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age if 92, in Kensington Palace, on September 4th, 2025.

The wife of the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward is succeeded by Lady Helen Taylor, Lord Nicholas Windsor as well as George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews. She is also grandmother to 10 grandchildren.

What is also pertinent to mention is that being a Catholic, her funeral was held in Westminster Cathedral, a first for the Royal Family since its construction in 1903.

The post shared to Instagram included not only a heart-string tugging caption but also a video of her embarcing Jana Novotna, from 1993, from the Wimbledon court.

The caption reads, “A moment of compassion remembered forever. The Duchess of Kent’s embrace of Jana Novotna in 1993 became one of Wimbledon’s most memorable moments.”

“On the day of her funeral, we honour Her Royal Highness The Duchess Kent as a steadfast supporter of The Championships, women’s sport, and an Honorary Member of the Club.”

Check it Out Below:



