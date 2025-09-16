 
Hollywood remembers iconic star Robert Redford

Several peers of Robert Redford remember him in heartfelt posts after his death

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Robert Redford's death draws a flood of tributes

Scores of celebrities in Hollywood express sorrow on the death of Robert Redford at the age of 89.

They hail him as an icon, a star whose light guides many in the industry, and his passion for films and activism has become an inspiration to several others.

As he died on Tuesday morning, tributes poured in large numbers. “One of the lions has passed. "Rest in peace, my lovely friend," says Meryl Streep, who co-starred with the late actor in Out of Africa.

Marlee Matlin, the CODA star, writes that her Oscar-winning film "came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert.”

Stephen King, a renowned author, credits Robert as “part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s. Hard to believe he was 89.”

Talk show host Rosie O’Donnell, in a post on Instagram, pens, “Oh hubbell – we will never be the same – goodnight bob – what a legacy.”

Colman Domingo, who has been nominated for an Oscar, shares his thoughts on the late actor, writing, Robert thanked Redford for “your everlasting impact. With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P."

