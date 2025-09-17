Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller

The first trailer for The Housemaid, Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling 2022 novel, has officially dropped and it promises secrets, suspense, and shocking twists.

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the film stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a housemaid who quickly realizes that the wealthy family she works for harbors darker secrets than her own.

Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar play the mysterious employers, while Michele Morrone appears as the family’s groundskeeper.

According to People, Feig praised his cast for capturing the tension of McFadden’s novel, calling Sweeney and Seyfried “effortless” in their roles.

Lionsgate executive Erin Westerman described the pair as “perfect” choices for characters defined by secrecy and psychological complexity.

Sweeney said Millie is “the type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve,” while Seyfried noted that the adaptation “captures everything fans loved about the book — the secrets, the tension and the twists.”

The Housemaid opens in theaters on December 19.