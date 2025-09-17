 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in 'The Housemaid', a twist-filled adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestseller

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller

The first trailer for The Housemaid, Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling 2022 novel, has officially dropped and it promises secrets, suspense, and shocking twists.

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the film stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a housemaid who quickly realizes that the wealthy family she works for harbors darker secrets than her own.

Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar play the mysterious employers, while Michele Morrone appears as the family’s groundskeeper. 

According to People, Feig praised his cast for capturing the tension of McFadden’s novel, calling Sweeney and Seyfried “effortless” in their roles. 

Lionsgate executive Erin Westerman described the pair as “perfect” choices for characters defined by secrecy and psychological complexity.

Sweeney said Millie is “the type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve,” while Seyfried noted that the adaptation “captures everything fans loved about the book — the secrets, the tension and the twists.”

The Housemaid opens in theaters on December 19.

Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed video
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's shocking death details revealed
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit
Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth behind her 'Summer House' exit