Katy Perry taking Justin Trudeau romance 'day by day': Source

Photo: Katy Perry unable to give time to beau Justin Trudeau: Source

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are dating.

However, the couple have not been able to make any major development in their bond due to the busy schedule of the songbird, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

As fans will know Perry is currently touring and her hiatus before her European leg commences on 4th October 2025.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that Perry and Trudeau’s relationship “isn’t serious” because she is “extremely busy right now” on her Lifetimes Tour.

“Justin has made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil,” the source shared.

“Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating,” they added.

This report confirms that Trudeau has been mirroring Perry's interest level as they are "for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada."

The findings also stated that Justin's alleged plan is to continue it in a "more low-key" way.