Dakota, Elle Fanning get honest about sibling competition in Hollywood

Dakota, Elle Fanning get honest about being siblings in Hollywood

Dakota and Elle Fanning are opening up about growing up with fame and whether it affected their sibling dynamic.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the duo were asked if they get competitive with each other.

"Zero," replied Dakota, adding, "We obviously share a lot but we’re very different. So I don’t even see something that’s right for her as being right for me. I don’t feel competitive. But I know that people probably don’t believe that."

The interviewer also asked how the duo escaped the fate many famous child stars have gone through.

Elle quipped, "We’re like, ‘We’re so fucked up. You don’t even know the half.'"

"Even though we were young in this business, I don’t feel like I missed out on anything. People want us to feel like we missed out. They love that narrative," she added seriously.

At one point, the sisters watched a video of them getting dressed up for Halloween in 2019.

Elle seemed to want to hang around Dakota, who shooed her away, saying, "Go get your wig back on!"

Watching herself, the Man on Fire star remarked, "I’m being so bossy! And Elle’s so sad and cute, just wanting to hang out."

"You’re so tiny" she said to the Maleficent star, "but I felt older inside."

"You’re judging your small self," Elle told her calmly. "You only wish you weren’t so mean."

Dakota noted that her attitude has "changed as I’ve gotten older. I just want her to have everything that she wants. What’s mine is hers, and I feel the same thing back from her."

After all these years in the industry, the sisters are finally ready to share the screen. Dakota and Elle Fanning are co-producing and starring in the upcoming film The Nightingale, which is based on the novel by Kristin Hannah and follows two sisters resisting the German occupation of France during World War II.