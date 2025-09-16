Katie Price, Kerry Katona’s tour hit by chaos: Source

Katie Price and Kerry Katona’s live tour faced fresh turmoil on Monday night after their scheduled performance at Whitley Bay Playhouse fell into disarray.

The former glamour model and Atomic Kitten singer are currently on the road with their tell-all stage show An Evening with Katie Price & Kerry Katona.

But the latest stop was marred by delays, sound issues, and forgotten lyrics.

Fans were first told the 7:30 p.m. start would be pushed back by half an hour due to “technical difficulties.”

However, when the curtain finally went up, Price was nowhere to be seen. Katona took to the stage alone, carrying the show until her co-star arrived more than two hours late.

When Price eventually joined the audience, she dismissed the delay with a flippant remark, “S**t happened, sorry. At least no one died!”

The pair then continued with their performance, which ended with Katona singing Atomic Kitten’s hit Whole Again, though she admitted mid-song that she had forgotten parts of the lyrics.

According to Chronicle Live, attendees also complained of sound problems, with many struggling to hear the show clearly.

The disruption came just a week after Price and Katona’s performance in Liverpool was halted when a group of “drunken and disruptive” women were removed from the venue.

Police were called to the Floral Pavilion Theatre in New Brighton, where the second half of the show was delayed by almost half an hour.

At the time, Price apologized to fans, saying, “Sorry about the drama. It had nothing to do with us.”

Katona also criticized the ejected group for “ruining the show for everybody else.”

Despite the setbacks, the duo pressed on with their latest performance, though Monday’s chaotic showing has once again put their tour under scrutiny.