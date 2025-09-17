Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids

Hilary Duff is keeping it real about the challenges of parenting on the go.

The Lizzie McGuire alum shared a lighthearted moment on Instagram Stories Monday, posting a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine in a bubble bath after traveling with her children.

“Like this if you ever wanted to leave your kids on a plane,” Duff wrote over the snap. “Today I was close.”

Duff shares daughters Townes Meadow, 15 months, Mae James, 4, and Banks Violet, 6, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as son Luca Cruz, 13, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

According to People, the actress has been documenting family milestones in recent months, including daughter Townes’ first steps during a Hawaiian vacation this summer and son Luca’s first day of eighth grade in August.