 
Geo News

Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids

Hilary Duff joked on Instagram about nearly 'leaving her kids on a plane' after a hectic family flight

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids
Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids

Hilary Duff is keeping it real about the challenges of parenting on the go.

The Lizzie McGuire alum shared a lighthearted moment on Instagram Stories Monday, posting a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine in a bubble bath after traveling with her children.

“Like this if you ever wanted to leave your kids on a plane,” Duff wrote over the snap. “Today I was close.”

Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids

Duff shares daughters Townes Meadow, 15 months, Mae James, 4, and Banks Violet, 6, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as son Luca Cruz, 13, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff jokes about parenting struggles after flight with kids

According to People, the actress has been documenting family milestones in recent months, including daughter Townes’ first steps during a Hawaiian vacation this summer and son Luca’s first day of eighth grade in August.

Cardi B all hearts for new beau Stefon Diggs
Cardi B all hearts for new beau Stefon Diggs
Demi Moore tugs at heartstrings with tribute to Robert Redford
Demi Moore tugs at heartstrings with tribute to Robert Redford
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried face off in psychological thriller
Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing
Owen Cooper celebrates his big win with parents in major outing
'Superman' lands on HBO Max on this date
'Superman' lands on HBO Max on this date
Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Sam Frost steps out in style at Australian Women's Film Festival
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death