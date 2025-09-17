Demi Moore tugs at heartstrings with tribute to Robert Redford

Demi Moore honors Robert Redford in touching tribute

Demi Moore is remembering the legacy of her late Indecent Proposal costar, Robert Redford.

The 62-year-old actress took to her official Instagram and paid a tribute to the late actor known for his work in classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men."

"The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend…," Demi began in the poignant note.

She went on to pour her heart out, writing, "Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways and I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart."

"What I would do for just one more dance," she concluded the caption referring to the video attached in the post, in which Demi and Robert can be seen dancing in their 1993 romantic film.

For the unversed, Robert died on Monday at his mountain residence outside Provo, Utah while he was asleep. No specific cause of death was revealed via publicist Cindi Berger.

"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," said Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK.

"He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."