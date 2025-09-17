Leonardo DiCaprio pays tribute to Robert Redford after Hollywood icon dies

 
Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a heartfelt message honoring Robert Redford, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

In a statement, DiCaprio remembered Redford as both a personal friend and a guiding force in Hollywood. 

“Robert Redford was a giant of cinema and a man whose artistry and vision shaped generations of filmmakers and actors,” DiCaprio said. “His generosity, wisdom, and passion for storytelling inspired me and so many others. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and the path he carved for all of us.”

Redford, whose career spanned more than six decades, was celebrated not only for his roles in classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), and All the President’s Men (1976), but also for his contributions behind the camera. 

According to Daily Mail, he won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1981 for Ordinary People and founded the Sundance Institute and Film Festival, which became a launchpad for independent filmmakers worldwide.

The actor and director’s family confirmed he died peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones. 

Tributes have poured in across the film industry, with colleagues remembering Redford as a consummate artist and pioneer who left an indelible mark on cinema.

DiCaprio’s tribute underscores Redford’s influence on today’s generation of actors. 

The two shared mutual admiration, with DiCaprio often citing Redford’s work as formative in his own career.

