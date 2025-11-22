Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates family milestone with shoutout to husband

Jennifer Love Hewitt marks 12th anniversary with Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Brian Hallisay.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old actress posted a trio of selfies of the pair on November 20 to mark the occasion, writing, “12 years of being married to the man of my dreams. Happy Anniversary my love.”

The couple married in 2013, just days before welcoming their first child.

Hewitt and Hallisay first met while filming the unaired pilot of Love Bites in 2011, but didn’t reconnect until working together on The Client List, where they played estranged spouses.

Their off-screen relationship moved quickly. In June 2013, shortly after announcing they were expecting their first child, the couple also confirmed their engagement. They married that November, only five days before the birth of their daughter. The couple are now parents to three children, including Autumn, 12, Atticus, 10, and Aidan, 4.

Over the years, Hewitt has spoken often about how her admiration for Hallisay has deepened. In 2024, she told PEOPLE that despite the challenges of parenting and work, “I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time.”