 
Geo News

Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrates family milestone with shoutout to husband

Hewitt and Hallisay first met while filming the unaired pilot of Love Bites in 2011 and wed two years later

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 22, 2025

Jennifer Love Hewitt marks 12th anniversary with Brian Hallisay
Jennifer Love Hewitt marks 12th anniversary with Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Brian Hallisay.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old actress posted a trio of selfies of the pair on November 20 to mark the occasion, writing, “12 years of being married to the man of my dreams. Happy Anniversary my love.” 

The couple married in 2013, just days before welcoming their first child.

Hewitt and Hallisay first met while filming the unaired pilot of Love Bites in 2011, but didn’t reconnect until working together on The Client List, where they played estranged spouses.

Their off-screen relationship moved quickly. In June 2013, shortly after announcing they were expecting their first child, the couple also confirmed their engagement. They married that November, only five days before the birth of their daughter. The couple are now parents to three children, including Autumn, 12, Atticus, 10, and Aidan, 4. 

Over the years, Hewitt has spoken often about how her admiration for Hallisay has deepened. In 2024, she told PEOPLE that despite the challenges of parenting and work, “I really do wake up and choose Brian every day, and I would choose him every time.”

More From Entertainment

Hilary Duff returns after a decade with new album
Hilary Duff returns after a decade with new album
Billie Eilish makes exciting announcement
Billie Eilish makes exciting announcement
RAYE reveals ONE weakness singer wants future husband to counter video
RAYE reveals ONE weakness singer wants future husband to counter
Nicholas Galitzine praises Charli XCX for her 'incredible energy'
Nicholas Galitzine praises Charli XCX for her 'incredible energy'
Duffer Brothers make bombshell claim about 'Stranger Things' season five
Duffer Brothers make bombshell claim about 'Stranger Things' season five
Rumer Willis reveals real reason she can't explain her dad Bruce's condition
Rumer Willis reveals real reason she can't explain her dad Bruce's condition
Kristen Bell breaks sielnce on voice use in 'The Life of Jesus' podcast video
Kristen Bell breaks sielnce on voice use in 'The Life of Jesus' podcast
Ice Spice shares opinion on voice acting after SpongeBob film
Ice Spice shares opinion on voice acting after SpongeBob film
Kim Kardashian, Drake's secret relationship finally exposed
Kim Kardashian, Drake's secret relationship finally exposed