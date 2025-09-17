Harry Styles checks all boxes for Zoe Kravitz: Source

 
Zöe Kravitz and Harry Styles have reportedly become the real deal. 

However, the pair is not putting label on it yet, as per the latest findings of Us Weekly

The pair has been papped enjoying time with each other several times and they have even had a lunch with Zoe's father, Lenny, who bonded with Harry over music. 

In the words of tipster the actress and the singer “aren’t attaching a label to their relationship yet, other than they’re hanging out and enjoying each other’s company.”

They went on to point out that they have figured out that they are highly compatible with each other and are both free spirits. 

“Harry checks all the boxes for Zöe and has a flair for fashion, which she admires,” the spy confided noting that the actress is completely smitten with Styles. 

“And she has a cool vibe that suits him,” they said of the As it Was crooner.

Nonetheless, the source remarked in conclusion that in spite of their seething chemistry Zöe “isn’t ready to get too serious."

 "It’s casual, they’re having fun, and that’s all Zöe wants right now. They’re seeing where it goes,” they concluded. 

